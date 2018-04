Young Thug's Hear No Evil Artwork

Following a prolific 2017 that included the release of two full-length albums and an EP, Young Thug returns tonight with her project of the new year. It’s a thee track EP called Hear No Evil and features collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Anybody”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Up”), and 21 Savage (“Now”). Take a listen below.

Hear No Evil following last year’s Beautiful Thugger GirlsĀ solo LP, the Future collaborative LP Super Slimey, and the Carnage collaborative EPYoung Martha.