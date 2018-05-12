ABC renews Black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat, bids farewell to Designated Survivor and Inhumans

ABC's Fresh of the Boat

We’re in the midst of a slaughter, with a whole host of beloved (and, well, not so loved) shows getting the ax from their respective networks. While Fox favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine was just saved from cancellation by NBC, a slew of other shows are not so lucky. ABC, for example, just nixed the likes of Designated Survivor, Quantico, Alex, Inc., Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Marvel’s Inhumans, among others.

All is not lost, however. Critical and commercial favorites like Black-ish and Fresh Off the Boat are sticking around, as are Shonda Rhimes shows For the People, Station 19, How To Get Away With Murder, and, believe it or not, Grey’s Anatomy, the show that will literally never end.

Among the network’s new offerings is a new series, Single Parents, from New Girl creator Liz Meriwhether that stars Taran Killem and Leighton Meester, as well as a Nathan Fillion cop drama, The Rookie: A Million Little Things and an action series, Whiskey Cavalier, starring The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan.