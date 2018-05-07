Adele threw a glorious Titanic-themed birthday party

Adele's Titanic-themed birthday

Adele turned 30 on Saturday, and she celebrated in a titanic way — literally. The Grammy-winning singer threw a Titanic-themed birthday party, complete with costumes and props matching those from James Cameron’s 1997 Best Picture winner.

A trio of photos posted to Adele’s Instagram account show her flawlessly dressed head to toe as Kate Winslet’s character Rose DeWitt Bukater. Each picture echoes scenes from the actual film: one sees her emerging from a carriage; another finds her posing at the top of the ship’s famous staircase; and the third captures her and other passengers dancing while wearing life jackets.

(Read: Ooo, somebody stop her: Adele wins Best Costume for Halloween 2016)

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life.”

Curiously enough, the 25 British singer has never covered Titanic’s classic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On” (while Celine Dion has covered Adele multiple times over the years). Here’s hoping she continues her Titanic fandom and does so soon.

Check out pics and the full Instagram post below.

Elsewhere in her Instagram post, Adele shouted out Childish Gambino and his monster weekend, in which he pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live and released the incredible single and music video for “This Is America”. “Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms,” she praised. “I adore you.”