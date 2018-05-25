Menu
Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge’s The Midnight Hour share “Black Beacon”: Stream

An orchestral jazz track from their upcoming collaborative album

by
on May 25, 2018, 12:35pm
Ali Shaheed Muhammad (ATCQ) & Adrian Younge Shadow Composer Sax The Midnight Hour
Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge are The Midnight Hour (photo by The Artform Studio)

After working together on Souls of Mischief’s 2013 album There Is Only Now and the score for Marvel’s Luke CageAli Shaheed Muhammed (of A Tribe Called Quest) and Adrian Younge announced the formation of The Midnight Hour earlier this month. The collaborative project’s self-titled debut album features a number of guests, but the latest taste highlights the duo’s compositional skills in an orchestral jazz suite entitled “Black Beacon”.

“‘Black Beacon’, is a call to action for our brothers and sisters to unite against police brutality, inequality and social injustice,” the pair said in a press release. “Like our jazz forefathers of the civil rights movement, we’re using our horns for unity.” Check out the song below.

“Black Beacon” is our second listen to The Midnight Hour, the 20-track double album due out June 8th via Linear Labs/INgrooves/Traffic Entertainment. The first sample came via the CeeLo Green-featuring “Questions”. Other guests on the album include Raphael Saadiq, Marsha Ambrosius, Bilal, Eryn Allen Kane, Questlove, and Luther Vandross.

