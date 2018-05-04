Alice in Chains return with first new single in five years, “The One You Know”: Stream

Alice in Chains, photo by Johnny Buzzerio

Last month, Alice in Chains revealed that they were finishing up their first album in five years for an expected release “sometime this summer.” Today, the alternative rock icons have shared our first taste of the follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here in the form of new single “The One You Know”. Take a listen below.

In an interview with Guitar World, guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell said the as-yet-untitled album is one “we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that.” He added, “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

It’s also the first Alice in Chains album in more than 20 years to be recorded in Seattle. Basic tracks were laid down with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Studio X, the studio that, when it was known as Bad Animals, hosted the recording of the band’s 1995 self-titled LP. Other parts were recorded in Nashville and LA, and the album is in the process of being mixed by Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age).

Alice in Chains have already mapped out a huge tour in support of the album. Included on the schedule are festival slots such as Ohio’s Rock on the Range, California’s KAABOO Del Mar, and Belgium’s Rock Werchter. Check out their full tour itinerary here, and grab tickets here.