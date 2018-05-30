Maker of Ambien to Roseanne: “Racism is not a known side effect”

Roseanne Barr

For all the racism and xenophobia being spewed on Roseanne’s account, Twitter can also be a wonderful place — especially if you enjoy a bit of trolling. Late last night, in an attempt to explain away the Twitter tirade that led to the immediate cancelation of her ABC sitcom, Roseanne said she was under the influence of Ambien. In response, Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, has issued a statement (via Twitter) assuring non-racist users of the sleep aid that they have nothing to fear.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.

So I guess Roseanne is just a racist.