André 3000 shares two new songs for Mother’s Day, including James Blake collaboration

Andre 3000 with his mother

The reclusive OutKast member André 3000 has released two new songs in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” was written before his parents died, but was recorded three years ago (after both parents passed), according to Pitchfork. It features André on bass clarinet. “Look Ma No Hands”, a 17-minute instrumental jazz collaboration with James Blake, was recorded late last year.

Both songs are dedicated to André’s mother, Sharon Benjamin-Hodo, who died one day after his birthday in 2013. Take a listen below.

André has also launched an official Instagram page where he posted the lyrics to “Me&My” along with text messages he exchanged with his mother one day before her death. “Happy Mother’s Day. I’m sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I’ve learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok,” he captioned one of the posts.