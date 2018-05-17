Andy Bean to play Stan Uris in It: Chapter Two

Andy Bean

The reassembling of the Losers’ Club is nearing completion. After James Ransone let slip that he had signed onto It: Chapter Two as Eddie Kaspbrak late Tuesday night, Variety has now confirmed that Andy Bean has been cast as Stan Uris.

Bean, best known for roles on Starz’s Power and HBO’s Here and Now, steps in as the adult version of the character played by Wyatt Oleff in the surprise smash It. He and Ransone join Jessica Chastain as Bev and, as Variety also seems to have confirmed, James McAvoy and Bill Hader as Bill Denborough and Richie Tozier, respectively.

As previously reported, director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman will return for the sequel to finish the tale of Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel. Bill Skarsgard is back in the killer clown suit as Pennywise, and it’s rumored the younger version of the Losers’ Club members — Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis — will also appear.

The only casting left for the grown up Losers’ Club are Ben Hanscom and Mike Hanlon; may we suggest Ethan Embry and Anthony Mackie?

