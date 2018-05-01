Angel Olsen embarking on first US solo tour in four years this fall

Angel Olsen, photo by Taylor Boylston

Last fall, Angel Olsen dug into her back catalog and released Phases, a collection of B-sides, rarities, and demos. In the spirit of that release, Olsen will hit the road in September for a series of solo performances that will highlight her early and unreleased work. It marks the singer’s first solo US tour since 2014.

Olsen has also partnered with PLUS1, ensuring that $1 from every ticket sold (excluding Vancouver and North Adams) will support the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, an organization devoted to those affected by poverty and emergencies.

Olsen is currently touring Europe, and will also perform at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption and Vancouver’s Westward Music Festival. Her solo tour kicks off in Big Sur on September 7th, and will feature support from Hand Habits and Julianna Barwick. See Olsen’s entire tour itinerary below.

Angel Olsen 2018 Tour Dates:

05/01 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

05/03 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV

05/04 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV

05/05 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco della Musica – Sala Petrassi

05/06 – Padova, IT @ Anfiteatro del Venda

05/08 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Calderon

05/09 – Barcelona, ES @ BARTS (Guitar BCN)

05/10 – San Sebastian, ES @ Teatro Principal

05/12 – Santiago De Compostela, ES @ Auditorio Abanca

05/13 – Guimarais, PT @ Centro Cultural Vila Flor

05/14 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB at Teatro De Trindade

05/15 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB at Teatro De Trindade

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Festival of Disruption

06/05 – Asheville, NC @ Masonic Temple ^

09/07 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library *

09/08 – Sonona, CA @ The Old Redwood Barn *

09/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Nourse Theater *

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre *

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre *

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater *

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater *

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater *

09/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Arts Center %

09/28 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall %

09/29 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA %

^ = w/ Dick Stusso

* = w/ Hand Habits

% = w/ Julianna Barwick