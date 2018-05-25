ANOHNI shares new song and video “Miracle Now”: Stream

ANOHNI, photo by Colin Whitaker

Today marks the opening of ANOHI: Miracle Now, a new art installation and retrospective being staged at Kunsthal Nikolaj in Copenhagen, Denmark. Running through August 5th, the exhibition presents ANOHNI’s installations, sculptures, and archives in her first major solo exhibition in Denmark.

To coincide with the opening of Miracle Now, ANOHNI has shared a new song of the same name. Even more intriguing is the song’s corresponding video, which features archival footage from a stage production put on my ANOHNI in 1996, starring trans-surrealist icon Page. Watch it below.

“The video stars Page in the original production of MIRACLE NOW. Page, a trans-surrealist NYC icon, starred in my plays in the 1990s. She was a constant source of joy and inspiration. – ANOHNI writes in a Facebook post.

Last year saw ANOHNI release her Paradise EP. Earlier this year, she paid tribute to The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riodran with a cover of “No Need to Argue” and collaborated with Oneohtrix Point Never for a song called “Black Snow”.