Psych-rock supergroup Anywhere, featuring Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Krist Novoselic, Mike Watt, unveil new album: Stream

Anywhere featuring Christian Eric Beaulieu and Cedric Bixler Zavala

After receiving a vinyl release for Record Store Day, psych-rock supergroup Anywhere’s sophomore album, Anywhere II, is now available digitally. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

A collaborative project between Bay Area musician Christian Eric Beaulieu, The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler Zavala, and a veritable slew of dignified guests, Anywhere’s latest slice of shambling, peripatetic psychedelia serves as a follow-up to the band’s 2012 self-titled LP.

Spread across the album’s ten tracks are Minutemen alum Mike Watt, Melvins’ Dale Crover, Devendra Banhart collaborator Gregory Rogove, and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, who here plays the accordion. Other guests represent a number of beloved west coast acts, including Comets on Fire, Earthless, Sleepy Sun, Victims Family, and Golden, among several others. Also on hand is singer Naima Mora, who also won America’s Next Top Model back in 2005. It’s the Hollywood Vampires, but for acid heads.

In a press release, the band describes itself as having “evolved into an expansive, bizarrely curated cavalcade of A-list psychedelic exhibitionists from all parts California, and a few world famous musicians playing non-famous instruments, all arranged and overseen by a mostly unknown, humble guitar playing surfer dude.”

Anywhere II Artwork:

Anywhere II Tracklist:

01. Bone Flute Blues

02. Light The Portals

03. Moon Burnt Mountain

04. Sunset Ruins

05. No French Quarter

06. D.O.V

07. Flamenco Youth

08. Astro Physical Graffiti

09. Olompali

10. End of the West (Bonus Track)