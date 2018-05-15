Arctic Monkeys perform “She Looks Like Fun” on Corden: Watch

Arctic Monkeys on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Arctic Monkeys kept their pre-release promo for their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, to the bare minimum, delivering just a handful of interviews and a few intimate warm up shows. However, with the album now officially on shelves, they’ve kicked things into full gear. First came an appearance on Fallon last Thursday, then the video for the record’s first single, “Four Out of Five”, dropped on Sunday. Last night, they stopped by the Late Late Show to unspool another cut, “She Looks Like Fun”.

Though “Four Out of Five” best represents Tranquility as a single — a lounge-y, space-y vibe with at least the hint of a hook — “She Looks Like Fun” may be the easier pill for fans to swallow. It’s the closest thing to a rocker the LP has, a peculiar stomper with wonderfully quirky Alex Turner-isms like, “Smile like you got a straw in something tropical.” As he’s been doing with the band on the road, Tame Impala/Pond’s Cam Avery helped out on keyboards for the performance, freeing Turner to deliver those signature hip shimmies while he crashed into his guitar.

Watch the performance below. Later this month, Arctic Monkeys will kick off their world tour in support of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and you can grab tickets here.