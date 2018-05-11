Arctic Monkeys perform “Four Out of Five” on Fallon: Stream

Arctic Monkeys on Fallon

Arctic Monkeys’ first album in five years, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, has finally arrived. The band recently kicked off their supporting world tour, which took them to New York City this week. Following an intimate performance at Brooklyn Steel, the band made their way to Rockefeller Center on Thursday night for a late-night appearance on The Tonight Show. They performed “Four Out of Five”, and you can replay the performance below.

You can stream Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in all its lounge-y, lush sci-fi glory here.