Arctic Monkeys share video for “Four Out of Five”: Watch

Arctic Monkeys' "Four Out of Five" video

Arctic Monkeys made the choice not to release any tracks ahead of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Now that the record is out, however, the Sheffield boys have cut a single off the effort in the form of standout “Four Out of Five”.

In the song’s new video, directed by Ben Chappell and Aaron Brown, frontman Alex Turner seems to be eerily messing with his own reality. There are some thick psychological sci-fi thriller vibes as he walks through a palatial home wearing a cream sport, seemingly directing every aspect of the milieu. That includes another version of himself, this time in a black suit with slicked back hair, as he navigates a la The Truman Show. But slowly it becomes less clear who’s the director and who’s the subject.

Later this month, Arctic Monkeys will kick off their world tour in support of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and you can grab tickets here.