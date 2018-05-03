Arctic Monkeys debut four new songs at comeback concert: Setlist + Video

Arctic Monkeys, photo by David Brendan Hall

Arctic Monkeys hit the stage at San Diego’s The Observatory on Wednesday night for their first live performance in 2018. As the band has no intention of dropping singles prior to the release of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the concert also afforded fans with the first opportunity to hear some of the tracks set to appear on the AM follow-up.

Specifically, Arctic Monkeys debuted four of the 11 tracks appearing on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino: “Four Out of Five”, “One Point Perspective”, “American Sports”, and “She Looks Like Fun”. For each performance, the band was joined on stage by Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery, who worked with the band on the album. Watch fan-shot footage of the new songs below.

Elsewhere in the set, Arctic Monkeys gave the live debut of the AM B-side “You’re So Dark” and performed a new arrangement of “The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala” off 2011’s Suck It and See.

Setlist:

The View From the Afternoon

Brianstorm

Crying Lightning

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

Do I Wanna Know?

Four Out of Five (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

505

Cornerstone

The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala (New arrangement, first performance since 2013)

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

One Point Perspective (live debut)

American Sports (live debut)

Arabella

Snap Out of It

You’re So Dark (live debut)

One for the Road

Encore:

She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)

Knee Socks

R U Mine?

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino arrives officially on May 11th and the band has mapped out an expansive world tour in support of its release. Grab tickets here.