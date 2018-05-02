Menu
Ariana Grande announces new album, Sweetener, sings Drake and Kendrick on Fallon

Plus, she performed her new single "No Tears Left to Cry" as part of her appearance on The Tonight Show

by
on May 02, 2018, 12:57am
Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show
Last month, Ariana Grande returned with her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry”, which served as the first single off her upcoming fourth album. On Tuesday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show to reveal more details about the follow-up to 2016’s Dangerous Woman.

Entitled Sweetener, the album features contributions from Pharrell and will be released this summer. Song titles include “R.E.M.”, “Raindrops”, “The Light Is Coming”, and “God Is a Woman”.

Also during the episode, Grande played a game of “Musical Genre Challenge” during which she performed Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” in the style of Evanescence and Drake’s “God’s Plan” in the style of a ’90s pop diva.

And if that weren’t enough, she gave the TV debut of “No Tears Left to Cry”.

