Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

ASAP Bari arrested for sexual assault in London

The ASAP Mob co-founder was released on bail and is due on court in June

by
on May 19, 2018, 2:54pm
0 comments
ASAP Bari
ASAP Bari

ASAP Bari, a co-founder of hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, has been arrested for sexual assault.

In a statement to Pitchfork, London Metropolitan Police said that “Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault at a Shoreditch hotel on 10 July 2017 have charged [Shelton]” with two counts of sexual assault on Wednesday, May 16th.

Last July, a disturbing video surfaced that seemed to depict ASAP Bari (né Jabari Shelton) sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel. In a statement to Billboard at the time, Shelton said, “A misleading video clip featuring adult content and activity has been released to the public without my knowledge or consent,” adding, “I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately.”

Shelton, who is also the head of the fashion label VLONE, posted bail and was released. He’s due to appear in court next month.

Previous Story
Film director Luc Besson accused of rape: Report
Next Story
Asia Argento delivers fiery rebuke of Harvey Weinsten at Cannes: “This festival was his hunting ground”
No comments