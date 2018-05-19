ASAP Bari arrested for sexual assault in London

ASAP Bari

ASAP Bari, a co-founder of hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, has been arrested for sexual assault.

In a statement to Pitchfork, London Metropolitan Police said that “Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault at a Shoreditch hotel on 10 July 2017 have charged [Shelton]” with two counts of sexual assault on Wednesday, May 16th.

Last July, a disturbing video surfaced that seemed to depict ASAP Bari (né Jabari Shelton) sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel. In a statement to Billboard at the time, Shelton said, “A misleading video clip featuring adult content and activity has been released to the public without my knowledge or consent,” adding, “I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately.”

Shelton, who is also the head of the fashion label VLONE, posted bail and was released. He’s due to appear in court next month.