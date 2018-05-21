Menu
ASAP Rocky says new album Testing is “done,” shares artwork

The At.Long.Last.ASAP follow-up looks imminent

by
on May 21, 2018, 10:28am
ASAP Rocky, photo by Philip Cosores
ASAP Rocky, photo by Philip Cosores

Since the end of January, ASAP Rocky has been steadily dropping new songs left and right in advance of a mysterious project called Testing. This past weekend, the ASAP Mob rapper not only confirmed that Testing is, indeed, a full-length album, but also noted that it’s officially “done.” Rocky also shared what appears to be the cover artwork, which looks like something straight out of the ’90s (in a good way).

See Rocky’s album update below.

The singles shared in advance of Testing have included “Distorted Records”, “Above”, “5IVE $TARS”, “Money Bags Freestyle”, “Cocky” featuring Gucci Mane and 21 Savage, and “Bad Company”. There’s also the Moby-sampling “ASAP Forever”; watch the video for that below.

Testing marks the follow-up to 2015’s At.Long.Last.ASAP; although no release date has been given, the rapper has repeatedly said it’s “coming soon.”

