ASAP Rocky reveals Testing tracklist, features Frank Ocean, Ms. Lauryn Hill, FKA twigs, and more

ASAP Rocky, photo by Alex Crick

Later tonight, ASAP Rocky is expected to release his new album, Testing. In anticipation, Rock has unveiled the full tracklist.

Testing spans 15 tracks and includes guest appearances from Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill, who appear together on the closing track, “Purity”. Ocean also guests on a track called “Brotha Man” alongside French Montana. Other contributors include FKA twigs, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, Kid Cudi, and Moby, whose song “Porcelain” is sampled on “ASAP Forever”.

Ahead of the album’s release, Rocky previewed album tracks “ASAP Forever” and “Distorted Records”. We’ll hear the rest later this evening.

Testing Tracklist:

01. Distorted Records

02. ASAP Forever (feat. Kid Cudi and Moby)

03. Tony Tone

04. Fukk Sleep (feat. FKA Twigs)

05. Praise the Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)

06. Calldrop (feat. Kodak Black)

07. Buckshots (feat. Playboi Carti and Smooky Margielaa)

08. Gunz N Butta

09. Brotha Man (feat. French Montana and Frank Ocean)

10. OG Beeper

11. Kid$ Turned Out Fine

12. Hund43rd (feat. Dev Hynes)

13. Changing

14. Black Tux

15. Purity (feat. Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill)

OFFICIAL CREDITS AND TRACKLIST pic.twitter.com/7my4tgBoy9 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 24, 2018

While you wait for Testing, check out Rocky’s recent 90-minute performance art piece, “Lab Rat”, which was staged at Sotheby’s in New York earlier this week: