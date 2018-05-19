Asia Argento delivers fiery rebuke of Harvey Weinsten at Cannes: “This festival was his hunting ground”

Asia Argento and her alleged rapist, Harvey Weinstein

Actress Asia Argento says she was raped by disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. 21 years later, Argento returned to the film festival to give a fiery rebuke of Weinstein while also delivering a stern warning to other sexual predators.

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein at Cannes,” Argento told the audience during a speech at the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday. “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground. I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again. He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

“Even tonight,” she continued, “sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women, for behavior that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry. You know who you are. But most importantly, we know who you are. And we’re not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.”

Watch Argento’s full comments below.