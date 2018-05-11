August Greene (Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins) perform “Black Kennedy” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins perform as August Greene on Seth Meyers

In March, Common, pianist/producer Robert Glasper, and drummer/producer Karriem Riggins joined forces to release their debut album as August Greene. The trio brought that collaborative, self-titled LP to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, rolling out the second single, “Black Kennedy”. As to be expected from the veteran musicians, the performance was chill, confident, and a testament to their chemistry both in the studio and on stage.

“Black Kennedy is a way of saying we move and operate in black excellence,” Common previously said of the song’s themes. “For many people the Kennedy family symbolizes royalty and represents power, style and influence. I thought if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it in a black way.”

Check out a replay below.

August Greene the album follows the three-piece’s “Letter to the Free”, taken from Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th. The joint song scored Common, Glasper, and Riggins a 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.