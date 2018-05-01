Austin City Limits reveals stacked 2018 lineup

Austin City Limits has revealed its 2018 lineup. Austin’s annual music festival will once again take over Zilker Park for two weekends, from October 5th-7th and October 12th-14th.

Paul McCartney, Metallica, Arctic Monkeys, and Childish Gambino top the bill. Other notable acts include Travis Scott, The National, St. Vincent, David Byrne, Deftones, Janelle Monae, Khalid, CHVRCHES, Justice, Father John Misty, Brockhampton, Greta Van Fleet, Lily Allen, Blood Orange, The Breeders, Sharon Van Etten, Rhye, Noname, Smino, and Sylvan Esso.

Also playing are Camila Cabello, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Twin Shadow, Houndmouth, Rhye, Tinashe, Parquet Courts, Japanese Breakfast, Moses Sumney, Khruangbin, Natalie Prass, Shakey Graves, Mikky Ekko, Big Thief, Golden Dawn Arkestra, and more.

Three-day general admission passes and VIP tickets go on sale beginning today. Head to the festival’s website for more information. You can also grab tickets here.