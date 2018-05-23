Bad Bad Hats announce sophomore album, Lightning Round, share “Write It On Your Heart”: Stream

Bad Bad Hats, photo by Zoe Prinds-Flash

Bad Bad Hats made a splash with their 2015 debut, Psychic Reader, and now the Minneapolis indie pop trio have announced their follow-up. Called Lightning Round, the 10-song LP will arrive on August 3rd via Afternoon Records.

Lightning Round was recorded live in the studio by producer Brett Bullion, who cultivated a culture of spontaneity as the three-piece laid down songs built around themes of dependence and independence in relationships.

With the announcement comes the lead single, “Write It On Your Heart”, a tender, texturally rich cut that pairs Kerry Alexander’s fierce, confrontational lyrics with breezy instrumentation that’s deceptively layered. “I haven’t always stood up for myself in situations like this,” singer Kerry Alexander said of the song in a press release. “So this song is an ode to the version of me that does.”

Check it out:

Bad Bad Hats are seeding anticipation for the LP with a summer tour of North America. Check out their full tour itinerary, as well as the album’s artwork, below.

Lightning Round Artwork:

Bad Bad Hats 2018 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Do Division Street Fest

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

06/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Stewart Square Park

06/10 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

06/13 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

06/15 – Toronto, On @ The Drake Hotel

06/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Spark Art Space

06/17 – Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward

06/19 – Albany, NY @ The Linda

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

06/22 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/23 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

06/24 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/26 – Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Monocle

06/29 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

07/07 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park