Bad Bad Hats announce sophomore album, Lightning Round, share “Write It On Your Heart”: Stream

Bad Bad Hats made a splash with their 2015 debut, Psychic Reader, and now the Minneapolis indie pop trio have announced their follow-up. Called Lightning Round, the 10-song LP will arrive on August 3rd via Afternoon Records.
Lightning Round was recorded live in the studio by producer Brett Bullion, who cultivated a culture of spontaneity as the three-piece laid down songs built around themes of dependence and independence in relationships.
With the announcement comes the lead single, “Write It On Your Heart”, a tender, texturally rich cut that pairs Kerry Alexander’s fierce, confrontational lyrics with breezy instrumentation that’s deceptively layered. “I haven’t always stood up for myself in situations like this,” singer Kerry Alexander said of the song in a press release. “So this song is an ode to the version of me that does.”
Check it out:
Bad Bad Hats are seeding anticipation for the LP with a summer tour of North America. Check out their full tour itinerary, as well as the album’s artwork, below.
Lightning Round Artwork:
Bad Bad Hats 2018 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Do Division Street Fest
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
06/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Stewart Square Park
06/10 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
06/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
06/13 – Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
06/15 – Toronto, On @ The Drake Hotel
06/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Spark Art Space
06/17 – Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward
06/19 – Albany, NY @ The Linda
06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
06/22 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
06/23 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
06/24 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/26 – Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Monocle
06/29 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
07/07 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park