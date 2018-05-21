Barack and Michelle Obama to create content for Netflix

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will create content for Netflix

Barack and Michelle are officially heading to Netflix.

The former president and first lady “have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” the streaming platform has announced.

Rumors of a content partnership between the Obamas and Netflix first surfaced in March. At the time, it was reported that former president Obama envisioned a series highlighting inspirational people and stories, and another in which he would moderate conversations on various issues, including health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, and climate change.

In addition to Netflix, the Obamas had been approached by Apple and Amazon about content deals. Former president Obama also has a standing offer to be Spotify’s “President of Playlists.”