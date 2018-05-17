Beach House perform “Drunk in LA” on Kimmel: Watch

Beach House on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beach House returned with a revitalized sound last week on their seventh full-length, the aptly entitled 7. Last night, the Baltimore dream pop duo supported the effort with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They delivered a high-tension, droning performance of “Drunk in LA”, made all the more hypnotic by the pair of blue, blinking eyes looking on from behind then. Check out the replay below.

The band just wrapped up their first leg of North American tour dates supporting 7. After performing at Primavera Sound next month, they’ll return in July for another round of shows across the US and Canada.

Listen to David Sackllah’s audio review of 7:

