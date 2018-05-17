Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Beach House perform “Drunk in LA” on Kimmel: Watch

Dream pop duo support their reinvigorating new record, 7

by
on May 17, 2018, 9:47am
0 comments
Beach House Drunk in LA Jimmy Kimmel Blue Smoke Eyes
Beach House on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beach House returned with a revitalized sound last week on their seventh full-length, the aptly entitled 7. Last night, the Baltimore dream pop duo supported the effort with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They delivered a high-tension, droning performance of “Drunk in LA”, made all the more hypnotic by the pair of blue, blinking eyes looking on from behind then. Check out the replay below.

The band just wrapped up their first leg of North American tour dates supporting 7. After performing at Primavera Sound next month, they’ll return in July for another round of shows across the US and Canada.

Listen to David Sackllah’s audio review of 7:

To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Previous Story
Paul Schrader on First Reformed, Transcendental Cinema, and Shooting in Academy Ratio
Next Story
Florence and the Machine perform “Hunger” on Fallon: Watch
No comments