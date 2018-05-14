Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino is Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes in new song “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married)”: Listen

Best Coast and Elaine Benes

It’s easy to get lost in the current glut of pieces celebrating the 20th anniversary of Seinfeld’s finale, so give your eyes a rest and cue up the below song, a Super Deluxe original that brings together a crack team consisting of Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, comic musician Nick Lutsko, and beloved Twitter account @Seinfeld 2000. Called “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married” (a very Best Coast song title, by the way), it finds Cosentino singing from the perspective of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ iconic Elaine Benes.

(Read: Jerry Seinfeld, Comedy, and Punditry: What’s the Deal?)

Cosentino’s vocals, as heavenly as ever, barrel through lyrics mashed together from any number of Elaine staples, from memorable quotes (“I hate men but I’m not a lesbian!”) to persevering catchphrases (“yada-yada,” “spongeworthy”). It flows together better than it has any right to, elevating the song far beyond parody.

Give it a listen below.