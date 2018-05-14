Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino is Seinfeld’s Elaine Benes in new song “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married)”: Listen

A new collaboration with Super Deluxe's Nick Lutsko and parody Twitter account @Seinfeld2000

by
on May 14, 2018, 1:42pm
0 comments
Best Coast and Elaine Benes
Best Coast and Elaine Benes

It’s easy to get lost in the current glut of pieces celebrating the 20th anniversary of Seinfeld’s finale, so give your eyes a rest and cue up the below song, a Super Deluxe original that brings together a crack team consisting of Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, comic musician Nick Lutsko, and beloved Twitter account @Seinfeld 2000. Called “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married” (a very Best Coast song title, by the way), it finds Cosentino singing from the perspective of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ iconic Elaine Benes.

(Read: Jerry Seinfeld, Comedy, and Punditry: What’s the Deal?)

Cosentino’s vocals, as heavenly as ever, barrel through lyrics mashed together from any number of Elaine staples, from memorable quotes (“I hate men but I’m not a lesbian!”) to persevering catchphrases (“yada-yada,” “spongeworthy”). It flows together better than it has any right to, elevating the song far beyond parody.

Give it a listen below.

Previous Story
Album Review: Arctic Monkeys Stumble Through Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino
Next Story
R.I.P. Margot Kidder, Superman movies’ Lois Lane, has died at 69
No comments