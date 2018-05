Beyonce

Fans of Beyoncé can soon worship their Queen in an actual church.

Per TMZ, Beyoncé recently purchased a 7,500 sq. foot New Orleans church dating back to the early 1900’s. The church was on the market for $850,000.

Earlier this month, San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral held a “Beyoncé Mass” during which her music was played during the service. The church’s reverend, Yolanda Norton, explained of the idea: “When we talk about womanist biblical interpretation, Beyoncé felt like a natural fit.”