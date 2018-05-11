BJ the Chicago Kid returns with The Opening Ceremony: Stream

BJ the Chicago Kid

BJ The Chicago Kid is expected to release a new album later this year through Motown Records. As something of a sampler or preview, the soul/hip-hop artist has returned today with The Opening Ceremony, a collection of three songs that will later appear on his In My Mind follow-up.

(Read: A Homecoming Conversation with BJ The Chicago Kid)

The three songs are titled “Going Once, Going Twice”, “Nothing Into Something”, and “Rather Be With You”. All are fairly mellow in a longing, slow-burner kind of way, and (smartly) allow for BJ The Chicago Kid’s silky, Grammy-nominated vocals to be the focal point.

Hear them for yourself below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Opening Ceremony Artwork:

In My Mind, his Motown debut, dropped back in 2016. Last year, he paid tribute to Usher with a mixtape called BJTCK. Next week, he launches his US “R&B” tour with Ro James.

BJ the Chicago Kid 2018 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Ustreet Music Hall

05/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

05/18 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

05/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-fi

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour