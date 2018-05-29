Björk performs “Human Behaviour” live for the first time in 11 years: Watch

Björk, photo by Philip Cosores

Björk returned to Later… with Jools Holland last week, marking her first TV performance in eight years. During her set at the All Points East Festival in London over the weekend, the Icelandic artist delivered another rarity: unfurling “Human Behaviour” live for the first time since 2007.

Accompanied by blitzing laser lights and a group of flutists, the masked Björk bounced about the stage as she performed the single, which is taken from her 1993 album, Debut. For those in attendance, it was a pretty rare sight, as the track is sparingly included on the experimental singer’s setlists. Her 2007 performance of the song was the only one for that entire year, and the last year she played it more than 30 times was way, way back in 1998.

Catch fan-caught footage below.

Björk’s last album was 2017’s Utopia. She’s previously expressed interest in releasing a live version of the LP featuring more flutes. Up next for her are festival sets at Primavera Sound in Spain, We Love Green in France, and Denmark’s NorthSide event.