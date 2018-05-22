Björk returns to Jools Holland for first TV performance in eight years: Watch

Bjork on Jools Holland

Who would have guessed that Björk’s performance tonight on Later… with Jools Holland marked her first television appearance in eight years. After all, the Icelandic singer has released three studio albums in that time — 2011’s Biophilia, 2015’s Vulnicura, and last year’s Utopia — so you’d think she would have popped up on TV somewhere in there.

No matter. Björk was in fine form on the small screen, bringing her latest artful stage show to life with Utopia’s “Courtship” along with “The Anchor Song” from 1993’s Debut. Both performances saw Björk accompanied by a woodwind section, including a choir of flutists. If you recall, Björk previously expressed interest in releasing a live version of Utopia featuring more flutes, and this was a pretty mesmerizing preview. Catch the replay below.

Tonight’s episode of Jools Holland also featured performances from The Breeders and Laura Marling’s new project alongside producer Mike Lindsay, Lump.

Björk will next appear at this weekend’s All Points East Festival in London, England, which she’ll follow up with a stop in Barcelona, Spain the following weekend as an essential part of this year’s staggering Primavera Sound lineup.