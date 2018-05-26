Black Thought announces new 9th Wonder-produced EP, Streams of Thought Vol. 1

Black Thought

Back in January, Black Thought teased a new 9th Wonder-produced EP at the Grammys. The two had previously worked together on the 2016 single that was timely titled, “Making a Murderer”. Now, The Roots singer and co-founder is following through on his word, as he’s announced via Twitter that he’ll drop Streams of Thought, Vol. 1 on June 1st.

While there isn’t a single or a tracklist, the tweet does confirm that Black Thought is credited alongside 9th Wonder and his production team, The Style Council, which also consists of Khrysis, E. Jones, Ka$h Don’t Make Beats, AMP, Eric g.,Nottz, Hi-Tek.

Last year, Black Thought confirmed that 9th Wonder was also working on the Roots’ much-delayed 12th studio album, End Game, which would be the group’s first release since 2014’s …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin.

In other words, this could be a big year for the Philly outfit.

Revisit “Making a Murderer” below.