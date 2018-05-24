Blink-182 revisit pop punk heyday with “I Miss You” performance on Kimmel: Watch

Blink-182 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Hello, there. The angel from my nightmare.” It’s 2004 and teenage me is crying in the corner of my bedroom while listening to Blink-182 hit “I Miss You”.

Funny how things never change, because here we are, 14 years later; I’m still bawling away in the dark over relationship woes (and astronomical health insurance deductibles), and the pop punk outfit just played that same single last night on Jimmy Kimmel.

Mark Hoppus doesn’t exude the same kind of firepower and Tom DeLonge is absent, beamed up by his UFO pals, but the track still manages to sting. Like when you randomly get a whiff of a past lover’s perfume or dig into an old jacket pocket only to find that ticket stub from a concert you attended together. Feeling This! Not.

Anyway, elsewhere in their Kimmel appearance, Blink performed “Kings of the Weekend”, a single off their 2016 record, California. The artwork for that album was plastered in the background with a slight “Welcome to Las Vegas” alteration — a reference to the band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Catch both videos below. Try not to text your ex after watching.

The group’s Vegas residency at the Pearl Concert Theater launches later this month and runs through mid-November. Find their full tour itinerary here, and grab tickets here.