FOX renews Bob’s Burgers for a ninth season

Bob Burger's Renewed For Season 9

FOX is on everybody’s shit list at the moment, what with its canning of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick and its reviving Tim Allen’s painfully rote Last Man Standing. There’s enough good news to outweigh the bad, however, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine has already found a new home at NBC and, as Variety reports, Fox has granted fan favorite series Bob’s Burgers a ninth season.

(Read: Tina Belcher Chooses Girl Power over Stink Bombs on Bob’s Burgers)

The Emmy-winning animated series, which follows a weird-ass family and their ultra-creative burger joint, wraps up its eighth season later this month. It was created by Loren Bouchard, features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Eugene Mirman, and is being developed into a movie for release in 2020.

It will air alongside Seth MacFarlane’s venerable Family Guy, which was also granted a renewal. Other returning Fox series include Empire, 9-1-1, The Gifted, The Resident, and, of course, The Simpsons, which has been making headlines of its own lately.