Boston Calling 2018 Photo Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, Jack White, St. Vincent, Paramore

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Harvard has traditionally been seen as a stuffy place. It’s where the country’s top-notch academics come and go, changing the world one diploma at a time. But, for two years, Boston Calling has called the campus home, specifically the Harvard Athletic Complex.

This year, the festival’s lineup was not to be missed, what with hotly anticipated performances by primo alternative talent, from Jack White to St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone to Paramore, BROCKHAMPTON to Cameron Esposito. Harvard was hardly dusty.

Once again, News Editor Ben Kaye was on location with his trusty camera, snapping everything that caught his eye. Be it your favorite artists or high-tech IKEA activations, he captured it all. Take a look at his extensive gallery below and read our report here.

