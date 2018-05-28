Menu
Boston Calling 2018 Photo Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, Jack White, St. Vincent, Paramore

Plus, Natalie Portman, BROCKHAMPTON, Eminem, Queens of the Stone Age, and more

by
on May 28, 2018, 4:00pm
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Harvard has traditionally been seen as a stuffy place. It’s where the country’s top-notch academics come and go, changing the world one diploma at a time. But, for two years, Boston Calling has called the campus home, specifically the Harvard Athletic Complex.

This year, the festival’s lineup was not to be missed, what with hotly anticipated performances by primo alternative talent, from Jack White to St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone to Paramore, BROCKHAMPTON to Cameron Esposito. Harvard was hardly dusty.

Once again, News Editor Ben Kaye was on location with his trusty camera, snapping everything that caught his eye. Be it your favorite artists or high-tech IKEA activations, he captured it all. Take a look at his extensive gallery below and read our report here.

And hey, while you’re at it, follow both Consequence’s Instagram and his own.

Belly, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Dirty Projectors, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
The Killers, photo by Ben Kaye
Pussy Riot, photo by Ben Kaye
Natalie Portman, photo by Ben Kaye
Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye
Jack White, photo by Ben Kaye
Perfume Genius, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Leikeli47, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Natalie Portman, photo by Ben Kaye
Alvvays, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Charly Bliss, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Big Thief, photo by Ben Kaye
Royal Blood, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Pussy Riot, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, Whole Heart Provisions, photo by Ben Kaye
Natalie Portman, photo by Ben Kaye
The Killers, photo by Ben Kaye
Royal Blood, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Manchester Orchestra, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Maggie Rogers, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye
Mike D, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Pussy Riot, photo by Ben Kaye
The Killers, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
This Is The Kit, photo by Ben Kaye
Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
The Killers, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
Dirty Projectors, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Pussy Riot, photo by Ben Kaye
Big Thief, photo by Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett, photo by Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett, photo by Ben Kaye
Leikell47, photo by Ben Kaye
MaggIe Rogers, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Ben Kaye
Alvvays, photo by Ben Kaye
Mike D, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Perfume Genius, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Mount Kimbie, photo by Ben Kaye
Royal Blood, photo by Ben Kaye
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Ben Kaye
Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Charly Bliss, photo by Ben Kaye
David Cross, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye
Dirty Projectors, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye
Julien Baker, photo by Ben Kaye
Belly, photo by Ben Kaye
Eminem, photo by Ben Kaye
Eminem, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Pod Save America, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye
IKEA Food and Music Labs, photo by Ben Kaye
Cameron Esposito, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye
Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
Festival Fashionista, photo by Ben Kaye
David Cross, photo by Ben Kaye
Charly Bliss, photo by Ben Kaye
Manchester Orchestra, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye
The Killers, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Manchester Orchestra, photo by Ben Kaye
Manchester Orchestra, photo by Ben Kaye
Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Ben Kaye
Dirty Projectors, photo by Ben Kaye
Mike D, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye
Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
Mount Kimbie, photo by Ben Kaye
Jack White, photo by Ben Kaye
Cameron Esposito, photo by Ben Kaye
Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye
