This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Keeping Boston Calling with The National’s Aaron Dessner and festival co-founder Brian Appel

On the keys to success, sustainability, and what Natalie Portman brings to the table

by
on May 23, 2018, 2:15pm
Boston Calling 2017
Boston Calling 2017, photo by Ty Johnson

Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by The National’s Aaron Dessner and festival cofounder Brian Appel to discuss how they curate the ideal experience at Boston Calling. From Dessner’s keys to building a multidisciplinary lineup to what exactly Natalie Portman has in store for attendees, this episode will prep you for the weekend’s festivities.

