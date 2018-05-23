Keeping Boston Calling with The National’s Aaron Dessner and festival co-founder Brian Appel

Boston Calling 2017, photo by Ty Johnson

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by The National’s Aaron Dessner and festival cofounder Brian Appel to discuss how they curate the ideal experience at Boston Calling. From Dessner’s keys to building a multidisciplinary lineup to what exactly Natalie Portman has in store for attendees, this episode will prep you for the weekend’s festivities.

