Dave Matthews Band officially boots Boyd Tinsley amidst allegations of sexual misconduct

Longtime Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former bandmate. Now, in a statement released Thursday night, Dave Matthews Band is distancing itself from Tinsley, who they say is “no longer a member of the band.” DMB adds that they’re “shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them.”

In February, Boyd announced a leave of absence from Dave Matthews Band so that he could “focus on my family & my health.” As recently as last week, band leader Dave Matthews kept the door open for Boyd’s possible return, telling Vulture, “I can’t say, ‘I can’t wait till he comes back,’ because I don’t know what’s going to happen. But right now being away is better for him. Nobody is happy about this situation. Except that we’re happy he can figure some stuff out. I hope he does.” Tonight’s statement, however, suggests Boyd’s departure is permanent.

In a story first reported by Consequence of Sound, James Frost-Winn, a Seattle-based trumpet player who worked for Tinsley as a member of the band Crystal Garden from about 2015 through 2016, accused Tinsley of making unwanted sexual advances and comments throughout the decade that the two knew each other. Earlier today, Frost-Winn filed a lawsuit against Tinsley alleging a “hostile work environment” where compliance with sex-based demands was tied to the band’s success. The suit seeks $9 million in damages. You can read Frost-Winn’s full allegations here.

Prior to his leave of absence, Tinsley had been a constant fixture in Dave Matthews Band since joining the band in 1992. He appears on all nine of the band’s studio albums, including the upcoming Come Tomorrow.