Former Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley denies sexual misconduct allegations, accuser’s lawyer responds

Former David Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is disputing allegations of sexual misconduct brought forth by a former bandmate.

“I’m truly hurt by the one-sided account that appeared on a blog about me yesterday,” Tinsley said in a statement issued through his publicist on Friday. “I only wish the reporter had spoken to me first, so they would have heard the truth.”

“I will defend myself against these false accusations,” he added. “I can only assume the motivation for the article and the lawsuit filed against me. These accusations have caused embarrassment for my family, my friends and my fans. I will fight both in and out of court to repair the damage that has been done.”

In a story first reported by Consequence of Sound, James Frost-Winn, a Seattle-based trumpet player who worked for Tinsley as a member of the band Crystal Garden from about 2015 through 2016, accused Tinsley of making unwanted sexual advances and comments throughout the decade that the two knew each other. On Thursday, Frost-Winn filed a lawsuit against Tinsley alleging a “hostile work environment” where compliance with sex-based demands was tied to the band’s success. The suit seeks $9 million in damages. You can read Frost-Winn’s full allegations here.

Jessica Lipskey, who wrote the story for Consequence of Sound, reached out to Tinsley and his representatives on four separate times prior to the story being published. She never received a response.

A lawyer for Frost-Winn, Jason Hatch, responded to Tinsley denial in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “We are disappointed in Mr. Tinsley’s complete lack of personal responsibility for his actions. Further, multiple media sources have indicated that they reached out to Mr. Tinsley and that he made no attempt to become a part of the conversation. His statement ‘I only wish the reporter had spoken to me first’ is disingenuous at best. Mr. Tinsley continues to show a lack of understanding of the obligation to not exploit an employee for sexual gratification. We will continue to move forward with our claims, and look forward to our day in court.”

In the wake of the allegations, Dave Matthews Band distanced itself from Tinsley, who they said was “no longer a member of the band.” DMB added that they’re “shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them.”