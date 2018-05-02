Brian Wilson postpones upcoming tour dates due to back surgery

Brian Wilson, photo by Kris Fuentes

For a few years now, Brian Wilson has been touring the globe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ seminal Pet Sounds. He’s slated to power through a series of North American and UK tour dates this summer, but, due to a back injury, several dates will have to be postponed.

The postponement was announced via Twitter, with a statement reading, “As some of you might know I have been having some issues with my back that has very recently gotten worse.” He adds, “My doctors have told me that I need to have back surgery immediately. They are optimistic that this will finally relieve the pain.”

Wilson’s May dates are the only ones impacted at this time, with his July and August shows still set to unfold as planned. Wilson promises his representatives are “in the process of rescheduling” the affected dates. Additionally, he’s set to embark on a Christmas tour during which he’ll perform The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album in its entirety along with cuts from his solo Christmas album, What I Really Want for Christmas.

See Wilson’s full statement, as well as his full tour itinerary, below. You can grab tickets here.

