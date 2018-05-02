Brian Wilson postpones upcoming tour dates due to back surgery

For a few years now, Brian Wilson has been touring the globe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ seminal Pet Sounds. He’s slated to power through a series of North American and UK tour dates this summer, but, due to a back injury, several dates will have to be postponed.
The postponement was announced via Twitter, with a statement reading, “As some of you might know I have been having some issues with my back that has very recently gotten worse.” He adds, “My doctors have told me that I need to have back surgery immediately. They are optimistic that this will finally relieve the pain.”
Wilson’s May dates are the only ones impacted at this time, with his July and August shows still set to unfold as planned. Wilson promises his representatives are “in the process of rescheduling” the affected dates. Additionally, he’s set to embark on a Christmas tour during which he’ll perform The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album in its entirety along with cuts from his solo Christmas album, What I Really Want for Christmas.
See Wilson’s full statement, as well as his full tour itinerary, below. You can grab tickets here.
Brian Wilson 2018 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center
05/16 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
05/18 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
05/19 – Viera, FL @ Space Coast Daily Park
05/20 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Ampitheater
07/15 – Colwood, BC @ Westshore Parks and Recreation Lower Fields
07/19 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
07/20 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Event Center
07/21 – Mt. Pocono, PA @ Mt. Airy Casino
07/22 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
07/24 – Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center
07/25 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
08/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Menorah Arena
08/09 – Cropredy, Oxfordshire, UL @ Fairport’s Cropredy Convention
08/11 – Taormina, IT @ Anfiteatro Romano
08/16 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast Theatre
08/18 – Yorkshire, UK @ Doncaster Racecourse
08/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Summer Sessions at Princess Street Gardens
08/21 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
08/22 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street
08/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena
11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/30 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino
12/01 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock in Northfield Park
12/04 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
12/05 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury
12/07 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
12/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
12/11 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
12/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel PAC
12/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
12/20 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
12/22 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
12/23 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino