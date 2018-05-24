BROCKHAMPTON address sexual misconduct allegations, delay release of new album Puppy

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ashlan Grey

Earlier this month, several women accused Ameer Vann of BROCKHAMPTON of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he was “mentally abusive” and had engaged in relations with a minor. Vann immediately refuted the claims, but now founding member Kevin Abstract has addressed the situation during a live stream with fans, as High Snobiety points out. He also says that, as a result of the accusations, BROCKHAMPTON will be pushing back the release date of their upcoming album, Puppy, which was originally scheduled to drop in June.

Singer-songwriter Rhett Rowa, who previously had been in a relationship with Vann, said he was “emotionally manipulative and mentally abusive.” She also claimed that he had a pattern of “abusing” women and had engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor. A Twitter user named @GIGlNOTHADID also lodged additional claims of sexual misconduct, but the tweets have since been deleted.

Vann subsequently denied the allegations in a statement. “I’ve been in relationships where I’ve fucked up and disrespected my partners,” he wrote. “I’ve cheated and been dismissive to my exes. In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: Although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent… I’m sorry for lying and letting my friends down. I’m sorry for placing my group mates in a difficult situation by not speaking to them about my past experiences earlier.”

During yesterday’s live stream, Abstract vehemently defended his bandmate, even going so far as to say that Vann might have admitted guilt for things he didn’t even do. “I don’t agree with anything Ameer has admitted to, and I’ve talked with him about that,” he said. “He’s been getting help for, like, over the past year.”

“I’ve never… seen Ameer hurt anyone,” he added. “And I also want people to know that we hold each other accountable for anything, any mistake.”

He also addressed the delaying of BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming Puppy album. “Something else I wanna say is… we’re probably… we’re probably gonna push the album back, but I still want a single to come out next month. And having to deal with, like, family problems in front of the world is very difficult. And I’m sorry if, like, if this isn’t enough. Anyways, this is really awkward.”

Abstract continued:

“It’s heavy. And I also understand if you’re mad and, like, completely over it because, like, I shoulda said something. I shouldn’t have been quiet for so long.

“I also didn’t feel comfortable going into tour without addressing this because I know that, like, the Brockhampton concert is the one place where people feel like, you know, they fit in there if they don’t fit in at school or with their families, or whatever. And it really — it just fucking hurts and sucks.”

Puppy follows last year’s acclaimed Saturation III. It’s also the Los Angeles outfit’s first release since inking a deal with RCA Records that’s reportedly worth $15 million.

Check out footage from Abstract’s Instagram live stream.