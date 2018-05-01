BROCKHAMPTON announce new album, Puppy, due out in June

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ashlan Grey

BROCKHAMPTON have announced they will return this summer with their fourth album. It’s called Puppy and due out sometime in June, according to band leader Kevin Abstract, who also tweeted out what’s presumed to be the LP’s vivid artwork.

Puppy follows last year’s acclaimed Saturation III. It’s also the Los Angeles boy band’s first release since inking a deal with RCA Records that’s reportedly worth $15 million.

Back in December, BROCKHAMPTON had revealed plans to drop an album called Team Effort in 2018. They later updated fans saying that they had “spoke to God and She told us to save the album for another time.” It’s uncertain whether that record will ever see a proper release, but at least fans have Puppy to look forward to.

In the meantime, the group is set to launch its “Stereo Spirit Tour” across North America beginning next month. Find the full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

Below, revisit Saturation III highlight “Boogie”: