FOX cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons

Brooklyn Nine Nine

FOX has pulled the plug on three popular comedies: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick were all canceled by the network on Thursday.

Perhaps most surprising is the cancelation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the buddy-cop comedy starring Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, and Terry Crews. Though its ratings declined in each of its five seasons, the show still averaged a weekly audience of around two million viewers, and is one of the most popular streaming titles on Hulu. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was crowned Best TV Comedy at the 2014 Golden Globes where Samberg was also awarded Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Additionally, co-star Andre Braugher received three consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Also getting the axe is The Last Man on Earth, the post-apocalyptic comedy starring Will Forte. It, too, received several Emmy nominations over the course of its four-season run, including Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing, as well as Outstanding Lead Actor (Forte). Its ratings were also solid, with an average viewership of around three million.

As for The Mick, it’s ending after two seasons. Starring Kaitlin Olson of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, the show premiered in 2017 to an audience of nearly nine million. Unfortunately, its ratings ha been on the decline ever since.

It’s possible one or more of these shows could be revived by a competing platform; Hulu picked up another one-time FOX property, The Mindy Project, in 2015.

