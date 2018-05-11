Hulu, Netflix express interest in acquiring Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The cancelation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine may be short lived. Within hours of FOX pulling the body-cop comedy from its schedule, several competing networks reached out to Universal Television to express interest in becoming the show’s new home, according toThe Hollywood Reporter.

Among those interested in a revival: Hulu, which previously revived another canceled FOX property in The Mindy Project to much success; Netflix, which has a preexisting relationship with Universal via Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; TBS, which already airs re-runs of 99 on its network, plus its current president, Kevin Reilly, was at FOX when the show first premiered in 2012; and NBC, which is said to be looking for a new scripted comedy to add to its roster to complement two other shows from 99 creator Michael Schur.

For its part, Universal is very much interested in producing further seasons of 99, THR reports.

In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox canceled The Last Man on Earth and The Mick. One would imagine either of those shows would be an intriguing consolation prize to whoever misses out on 99.

