Buffalo Springfield remaster complete discography for new box set

Buffalo Springfield

On May 5th, 1968, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Bruce Palmer and Dewey Martin played their final show together as Buffalo Springfield. (Young, Stills, and Furay reunited under the moniker in 2011, though Palmer and Martin had passed away in 2004 and 2009, respectively.) To celebrate the 50th anniversary of that ultimate performance, Rhino is releasing a brand new box set featuring the band’s entire, three-album discography.

Due out June 29th, the set is called What’s That Sound? The Complete Albums Collection. It includes new stereo mixes of 1966’s Buffalo Springfield, 1967’s Buffalo Springfield Again, and 1968’s Last Time Around, as well as mono mixes of the of the first two records. All the remastering was done from the original analog tapes under the watch of Young himself.

What’s That Sound? will be released as a five-CD box set (priced at $39.98), digital download, and on streaming services. Young will also be sharing high resolution streams and downloads via his massive digital archives. For those looking for a more classic listening experience, a five-LP box featuring both the mono and stereo mixes on 180-gram vinyl will also be available, limited to 5,000 copies and priced at $114.98.

Take a listen to a new remaster of the timeless hit “For What It’s Worth” below, plus check out the cover art and tracklist for What’s That Sound?.

What’s That Sound? The Complete Albums Collection Artwork:

What’s That Sound? The Complete Albums Collection Tracklist:

Buffalo Springfield

01. Go And Say Goodbye

02. Sit Down I Think I Love You

03. Leave

04. Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing

05. Hot Dusty Roads

06. Everybody’s Wrong

07. Flying On The Ground Is Wrong

08. Burned

09. Do I Have To Come Right Out And Say It

10. Baby Don’t Scold Me

11. Out Of My Mind

12. Pay The Price

13. For What It’s Worth

Buffalo Springfield Again

01. Mr. Soul

02. A Child’s Claim To Fame

03. Everydays

04. Expecting To Fly

05. Bluebird

06. Hung Upside Down

07. Sad Memory

08. Good Time Boy

09. Rock And Roll Woman

10. Broken Arrow

Last Time Around

01. On The Way Home

02. It’s So Hard To Wait

03. Pretty Girl Why

04. Four Days Gone

05. Carefree Country Day

06. Special Care

07. The Hour Of Not Quite Rain

08. Questions

09. I Am A Child

10. Merry-Go-Round