Buffalo Springfield remaster complete discography for new box set

On May 5th, 1968, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Richie Furay, Bruce Palmer and Dewey Martin played their final show together as Buffalo Springfield. (Young, Stills, and Furay reunited under the moniker in 2011, though Palmer and Martin had passed away in 2004 and 2009, respectively.) To celebrate the 50th anniversary of that ultimate performance, Rhino is releasing a brand new box set featuring the band’s entire, three-album discography.
Due out June 29th, the set is called What’s That Sound? The Complete Albums Collection. It includes new stereo mixes of 1966’s Buffalo Springfield, 1967’s Buffalo Springfield Again, and 1968’s Last Time Around, as well as mono mixes of the of the first two records. All the remastering was done from the original analog tapes under the watch of Young himself.
What’s That Sound? will be released as a five-CD box set (priced at $39.98), digital download, and on streaming services. Young will also be sharing high resolution streams and downloads via his massive digital archives. For those looking for a more classic listening experience, a five-LP box featuring both the mono and stereo mixes on 180-gram vinyl will also be available, limited to 5,000 copies and priced at $114.98.
Take a listen to a new remaster of the timeless hit “For What It’s Worth” below, plus check out the cover art and tracklist for What’s That Sound?.
What’s That Sound? The Complete Albums Collection Artwork:
What’s That Sound? The Complete Albums Collection Tracklist:
Buffalo Springfield
01. Go And Say Goodbye
02. Sit Down I Think I Love You
03. Leave
04. Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
05. Hot Dusty Roads
06. Everybody’s Wrong
07. Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
08. Burned
09. Do I Have To Come Right Out And Say It
10. Baby Don’t Scold Me
11. Out Of My Mind
12. Pay The Price
13. For What It’s Worth
Buffalo Springfield Again
01. Mr. Soul
02. A Child’s Claim To Fame
03. Everydays
04. Expecting To Fly
05. Bluebird
06. Hung Upside Down
07. Sad Memory
08. Good Time Boy
09. Rock And Roll Woman
10. Broken Arrow
Last Time Around
01. On The Way Home
02. It’s So Hard To Wait
03. Pretty Girl Why
04. Four Days Gone
05. Carefree Country Day
06. Special Care
07. The Hour Of Not Quite Rain
08. Questions
09. I Am A Child
10. Merry-Go-Round