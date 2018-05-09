Win Tickets to Bunbury Music Festival 2018

Bunbury 2018 Headliners, photos by David Brendan Hall (Jack White), Philip Cosores (Blink-182 & Incubus)

Summer is coming in hot, and that means the buzz around festival season is reaching an all-time high. If you’re looking for an event where you can bee with you buds, bee in the presence of some of the greatest live music around, and bee free, you’re looking for Bunbury Music Festival. Taking place at Cincinnati, Ohio’s Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cover this June 1st through 3rd, Bunbury 2018 features a lineup that’s built for rocking out along the mighty Ohio River.

Jack White, Blink-182, Incubus, Post Malone, and The Chainsmokers headline the bill, and a number of top acts fill out the rest. You’ve got Foster the People, Young the Giant, GRiZ, Royal Blood, Third Eye Blind, Dropkick Murphys, Coheed and Cambria, Manchester Orchestra, Thee Front Bottoms, Bishop Briggs, Sir Sly, Misterwives, LANY, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and more. The only thing missing… is you.

So we’re going to fix that for ya. We’re giving one (1) lucky winner four (4) three-day passes to this year’s Bunbury. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. (Note: If you can’t see the widget, enter here.) You’re gonna wanna bee there, so make sure to share on socials and maybe even by a Consequence of Sound T-shirt.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.