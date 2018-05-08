Tarantino adds Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Burt Reynolds and Kurt Russell

Quentin Tarantino has promised that his upcoming feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be “the closest to Pulp Fiction” he’s done in years. He’s certainly putting together a strong enough cast to make good on those words, as Deadline reports that Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, and Tim Roth have all recently signed onto the film.

Reynolds, who has kept busy but steered clear of high-profile projects in recent years, will reportedly play George Spahn, the real-life person who rented his ranch property to Charles Manson and his “family” prior to their murder of Sharon Tate. Russell, Madsen, and Roth — who all have plenty of experience working with Tarantino in the likes of The Hateful Eight, Pul Fiction, and Reservoir Dogs — have been cast in yet-unidentified roles.

The powerful foursome join a cast that already includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Set in 1969 Hollywood during the height of hippie culture and the Manson Family murders, the film sees DiCaprio as a former western TV star named Rick Dalton who lives next door to Tate (played by Robbie). Pitt plays Rick’s longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth.

Sony will release the $100 million-budgeted movie on August 9th, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders. Tom Cruise is also reportedly being courted for a role, so Once Upon a Time might not be done putting together its all-star cast.