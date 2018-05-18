Finn Wolfhard’s Calpurnia skip school on new song “Greyhound”: Stream

Calpurnia

Production on season three of Stranger Things has officially begun, but that hasn’t slowed down Finn Wolfhard and his indie rock crew, Calpurnia. The band is slated to drop its Scout EP next month, and today, we’re getting a third peek at the six-track collection.

Following “City Boy” and “Louie” comes “Greyhound”, a tune about the adventures of skipping school. The single exudes a jangly, lo-fi charm, the kind mastered by Mac DeMarco. This sound shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans, as Calpurnia have actually jammed alongside the expert jizz jazzer in the past.

Scout, the group’s debut EP, is out June 15th through Royal Mountain Records. It features production from Cadien Lake James, vocalist and guitarist for Chicago garage rockers Twin Peaks. Fun Fact: Both parties were introduced to one another by Wolfhard’s fellow Stranger Things cast member (and everyone’s favorite mom) Joe Keery.

Wolfhard appeared recently on Kyle Meredith With…, and you can revisit the convo below.