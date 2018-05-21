Cardi B’s wedding turns into a funeral in sumptuous new video for “Be Careful”: Watch

Cardi B's video for "Be Careful"

The joys and perils of domesticity have become a curious theme in the career of pop megastar Cardi B, whose public engagement to Migos’ Offset recently gave way to a pregnancy announcement that caused her to cancel a handful of summer tour dates. Such themes weigh heavy on the artist’s new video for Invasion of Privacy single “Be Careful”.

Jora Frantizis directed the clip, which finds Cardi looking resplendent at a desert-set wedding before the setting abruptly changes to her husband’s dark, mournful funeral. The disparate moods are captured strikingly, and the fashion is, unsurprisingly, extremely on point. Watch it below.

Cardi B’s tour will resume this fall, when she’ll hit the road for two months of shows with Bruno Mars. See the full itinerary here.