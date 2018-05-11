Rita Ora rallies Cardi B, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha for “Girls”: Stream

Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX -- Girls

In the early 2000s, “Lady Marmalade” was inescapable. The group track featured Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Pink teaming up for a blockbuster single that took radio and MTV by storm. 17 years later, Rita Ora has taken inspiration from that classic team-up and attempted to recapture that girl group magic by enlisting Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX for her new single “Girls”.

Don’t be confused by Charli’s presence; this isn’t a sequel to “Boys”. Instead, Ora’s shot at “Lady Marmalade” 2.0 falls more in line with an “I Kissed a Girl” anthem. Over a beat that sits perfectly within the modern sphere of hip-hop-influenced pop, the chorus declares, “Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls girls/ Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls.”

“These past few years I’ve been so inspired by all the strong women I’ve seen who aren’t afraid to be themselves,” said Ora in a statement. “For those who aren’t afraid to rule the world, this is our anthem. A celebration of love. And of course thank you to all the fellow boss women who so kindly graced this song with me — each representing who they are and where they are from. I hope you dance your socks off with us!”

Check out the track below.