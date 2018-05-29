Cardi B shows off her wardrobe in vibrant new video for “I Like It”: Watch

Cardi B's "I Like It" music video

Just a little over a week ago, Cardi B gifted fans with a sumptuous music video for her Lauryn Hill-sampling single, “Be Careful”. The Bronx-born rapper is back now with yet another clip, this time for “I Like It”, her collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Helmed by DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne director Eif Rivera, it’s a fun visual in which all three artists party it up on the streets of what looks to be Miami or San Juan, Puerto Rico (the latter capital city is the hometown of both Bad Bunny and Pete Rodriguez, whose 1966 “I Like It Like That” classic is sampled throughout Cardi’s single). Cardi in particular pulls out all the stops fashion-wise, parading one awesomely vibrant outfit after another.

Check it out below.

Along with “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi”, “I Like It” is one of the essential tracks off Cardi’s breakthrough debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Recently, the MC teamed up with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled on “Dinero”. She also joined forces with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha, and Rita Ora on “Girls” (and then promptly apologized for the single’s problematic message regarding the LGBTQ community). After canceling tour plans due to her pregnancy, she’s scheduled to return to the road in September alongside Bruno Mars.