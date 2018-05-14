Caroline Rose shares “Bikini” video, plus new tour dates: Watch

Caroline Rose in her "Bikini" music video

Caroline Rose returned in February with her well-received sophomore album, LONER. Today, she’s back with a music video for one of its singles, “Bikini”.

“It’s my riot grrl feminist surf punk anthem,” Rose previously told Consequence of Sound in a Track by Track breakdown of the LP. “It’s about so many things, but mostly about being female-identifying in the entertainment industry and the standard we’re supposed to live up to. This one’s best listened to with middle fingers up.”

With the help of Rose’s colorful wit and directorial vision, the accompanying music video brings these themes to life in a very cheeky way. Rose, who in the clip stars as the cheesy host of a bikini competition, explained her visual aesthetic in a press statement:

“A lot of my aesthetic tends to be very tongue-in-cheek, so I wanted to take a serious subject, in this case misogyny, and just sort of turn it around to laugh at it. I think satire can be used as an incredible tool to take the power away from the powerful when necessary. It was important to me to make sure the video was body positive. When we think of ‘girls in bikinis,’ the tendency is to see tall white models with perfect bodies. I knew that would be missing the point of the song.

I take a lot of influences from films, and you can see a lot of Almodovar’s influence here. I had a pretty concrete idea to make the video bright and cheerful, kind of like a mix between old TV performances in the ’60s and ’70s and The Price Is Right-esque game shows. Almodovar is a master at using visuals to enhance a serious story. The colors he used are a lot like the characters–vibrant and flamboyant. Here, I utilize something similar as a creative device to enhance the absurdism of a realistic situation.”

Watch below.

Along with the video, Rose has added more tour dates to her already busy schedule. Following a US stint in June, she’ll head to Europe for most of July. She’ll then return to North America for a lengthy fall run, which includes opening dates for Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Caroline Rose 2018 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/20 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn

05/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord Music

05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

05/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage ^

06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/02 – Toledo, OH @ Maple and Main Festival

06/04 – Davenport, IA @ Redstone Room

06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/07 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

06/08 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

06/13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.

06/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Rustic

06/23 – Houston, TX @ The White Oak Music Hall

06/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/30 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony $

07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/06 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

07/07 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeness Festival

07/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

07/12 – London, UK @ The Victoria

07/14 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/20 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

07/21 – Fitero, ES @ Barranco Festival

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsehwere

08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theater %

09/15-16 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival

09/19 – Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar and Lounge

09/20 – Lancaster, PA @ Tello 360

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

09/22-23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

09/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson *

09/25 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater *

09/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

09/28 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head *

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

10/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

10/06 – Providence, RI @ The Strand *

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *

10/11 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall *

10/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

10/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *

10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection *

10/17 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater *

10/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

10/23 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Theatre *

^ = w/ Maggie Rogers

$ = w/ Mitski

% = w/ Guster

* = w/ Rainbow Kitten Surprise