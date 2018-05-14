Caroline Rose shares “Bikini” video, plus new tour dates: Watch

Caroline Rose returned in February with her well-received sophomore album, LONER. Today, she’s back with a music video for one of its singles, “Bikini”.
“It’s my riot grrl feminist surf punk anthem,” Rose previously told Consequence of Sound in a Track by Track breakdown of the LP. “It’s about so many things, but mostly about being female-identifying in the entertainment industry and the standard we’re supposed to live up to. This one’s best listened to with middle fingers up.”
With the help of Rose’s colorful wit and directorial vision, the accompanying music video brings these themes to life in a very cheeky way. Rose, who in the clip stars as the cheesy host of a bikini competition, explained her visual aesthetic in a press statement:
“A lot of my aesthetic tends to be very tongue-in-cheek, so I wanted to take a serious subject, in this case misogyny, and just sort of turn it around to laugh at it. I think satire can be used as an incredible tool to take the power away from the powerful when necessary. It was important to me to make sure the video was body positive. When we think of ‘girls in bikinis,’ the tendency is to see tall white models with perfect bodies. I knew that would be missing the point of the song.
I take a lot of influences from films, and you can see a lot of Almodovar’s influence here. I had a pretty concrete idea to make the video bright and cheerful, kind of like a mix between old TV performances in the ’60s and ’70s and The Price Is Right-esque game shows. Almodovar is a master at using visuals to enhance a serious story. The colors he used are a lot like the characters–vibrant and flamboyant. Here, I utilize something similar as a creative device to enhance the absurdism of a realistic situation.”
Watch below.
Along with the video, Rose has added more tour dates to her already busy schedule. Following a US stint in June, she’ll head to Europe for most of July. She’ll then return to North America for a lengthy fall run, which includes opening dates for Rainbow Kitten Surprise.
Caroline Rose 2018 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/20 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn
05/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord Music
05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
05/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage ^
06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/02 – Toledo, OH @ Maple and Main Festival
06/04 – Davenport, IA @ Redstone Room
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/07 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
06/08 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset
06/13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
06/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr.
06/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Rustic
06/23 – Houston, TX @ The White Oak Music Hall
06/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
06/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/30 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony $
07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
07/06 – Paris, FR @ Espace B
07/07 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeness Festival
07/09 – Brighton, UK @ The Prince Albert
07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
07/12 – London, UK @ The Victoria
07/14 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival
07/20 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba
07/21 – Fitero, ES @ Barranco Festival
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsehwere
08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theater %
09/15-16 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North Festival
09/19 – Rochester, NY @ Abilene Bar and Lounge
09/20 – Lancaster, PA @ Tello 360
09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
09/22-23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson *
09/25 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater *
09/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National *
09/28 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *
09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head *
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
10/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
10/06 – Providence, RI @ The Strand *
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *
10/11 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall *
10/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *
10/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *
10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection *
10/17 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater *
10/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
10/23 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Theatre *
^ = w/ Maggie Rogers
$ = w/ Mitski
% = w/ Guster
* = w/ Rainbow Kitten Surprise